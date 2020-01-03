Priyanka slams PM over Section 144 in Varanasi on '359 days'
Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi cited a media report that quoted a Banaras Hindu University student as saying that in the 365 days of 2019, Section 144 was imposed in Varanasi town for 359 days. "On 359 out of 365 days in the year 2019, Section 144 was imposed in Varanasi town the PM's own constituency and he has the gall to say that people have nothing to fear?" she said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Reached out to countries across world on CAA, NRC2 Jan 2020 7:11 PM GMT
Tata Sons moves SC against Mistry's reinstatement2 Jan 2020 7:10 PM GMT
Fireman killed, 13 injured in factory fire at Peeragarhi2 Jan 2020 7:10 PM GMT
Sonia speaks to Gehlot, Centre assures all help2 Jan 2020 7:09 PM GMT
Prejudiced' Centre rejected Maharashtra, Bengal tableaux...2 Jan 2020 7:08 PM GMT