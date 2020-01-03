Millennium Post
Priyanka slams PM over Section 144 in Varanasi on '359 days'

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi cited a media report that quoted a Banaras Hindu University student as saying that in the 365 days of 2019, Section 144 was imposed in Varanasi town for 359 days. "On 359 out of 365 days in the year 2019, Section 144 was imposed in Varanasi town the PM's own constituency and he has the gall to say that people have nothing to fear?" she said.

Agencies

