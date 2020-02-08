Priyanka-Robert's son Raihan a first time voter

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra's son Raihan Rajiv Vadra on Saturday voted in the Delhi Assembly polls here.

He was one among the 2.08 lakh first time voters who will choose from among the Congress, that got a duck in the last elections and the ruling AAP and the BJP that wants to make a comeback after 20 years.

Raihan is the sixth generation of the Nehru-Gandhi family to participate in a polling process. Raihan is the great grandson of Indira Gandhi, who is the grand daughter of Motilal Nehru.

Speaking to media, Raihan said: "It was a nice feeling to take part in the democratic process. Everyone should exercise their right to vote. I missed voting last time due to my exams. I would like to see my city developed like all the best cities in the world."

When asked about the issues in Delhi that he kept in mind before voting, he said: "Public transport should be accessible... and how this accessibility should reach every one....and how for students it should be subsidised and how the people, who don't have much access... for me this is essential."

Priyanka, who earlier accompanied her mother and party interim chief Sonia Gandhi to Nirman Bhawan polling station in central Delhi, later along with her family cast their votes at the Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth in south Delhi's upscale Lodhi Estate area.

Raihan Rajiv Vadra, who had missed voting during the Lok Sabha, also exercised his franchise. Earlier in the day, Priyanka's brother Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in central Delhi's Aurangzeb Lane.

The son and daughter of the couple had last year participated in a road show for Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. Rahul Gandhi, however, lost the family bastion to BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani by a margin of 55,000 votes.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013, is looking for a comeback in this election. The party was reduced to zero in the 70-member Assembly in the 2015 polls, while the AAP won 67 seats, the remaining three seats went to BJP.