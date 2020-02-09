Priyanka offers prayers at Ravidas temple in Varanasi
Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said 14th century saint Ravidas dreamt of a society where there is no discrimination on the basis of caste and religion, and that everyone should work towards fulfilling it.
Speaking at a function in Varanasi on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, she urged the audience to take the teachings of the saint to the masses.
"He (Sant Ravidas) had dreamt of a society, where there is no discrimination and where every person is respected. You all should take forward his teachings to the masses, especially at a time, when there is so much violence and hatred in the society. His teachings are need of the hour," Priyanka Gandhi said.
"Sant Ravidas used to say in his teachings that Ram and Rahim are one. We are all part of one god. We must learn from his teachings," she said.
Priyanka Gandhi said it is her privilege that she got an opportunity to bow her head at the birth place of Sant Ravidas.
"Sadguru Kabirdas and Sadguru Ravidas through their messages have always talked about equality among all human beings, brotherhood and honouring hardwork," she said.
"Sadguru Ravidas had the dream of Begampura — a city without sorrow. A city where there is no discrimination along lines of religion and caste, and where every person feels secure. The same ideals are there in our Constitution," she added.
Before attending the function, the Congress leader offered prayers at the Guru Ravidas Janamsthan Mandir, and also participated in 'langar' (community lunch).
She arrived in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a day-long visit to take part in Ravidas Jayanti programmes, and was greeted by senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders, including state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu, and other party workers.
State Congress president Lallu said the teachings of Sant Ravidas for setting up a society based on equality and brotherhood are relevant even today.
A 14th century saint, Ravidas is revered in Buddhism, Sikhism and Hinduism. He was born in Varanasi and was a leading figure of the Bhakti Movement. Sant Ravidas left behind a great legacy and a 21st century cult called Ravidassia follows his teachings.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
ECI finalises turnout data at 62.59 %, more than 24 hrs...9 Feb 2020 6:09 PM GMT
PM offers India's help to China to deal with Coronavirus...9 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT
Centre to soon release another `35,000 cr GST compensation...9 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT
Gargi College students allege harassment during annual9 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT
Bangladesh shock India to win maiden U-19 World Cup title9 Feb 2020 6:07 PM GMT