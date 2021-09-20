Priyanka Gandhi's Shimla cottages light up with mother Sonia's arrival

Shimla: With the Punjab crisis almost settled after the installation of new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi quickly headed for Shimla to holiday with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra and kids.



The desolate five–room cottage, which Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had built at Chharabra some years back, got suddenly lighted with activities the moment Sonia Gandhi reached the place in the morning.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had reached her high security cottage two days back while her husband had arrived even a day earlier.

Reports said Sonia Gandhi drove straight to Shimla from Chandigarh airport and did not make any stop over in Punjab or Chandigarh where the swearing in ceremony of new Chief Minister was slated on the day, on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi, however, registered his presence at the event which came after much fuss in the party and Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu himself overseeing the exit of Capt Amarinder Singh and appointment of his successor.

Senior Congress leaders told Millennium Post that Sonia Gandhi's visit was purely private and no party men will be permitted to visit her unless she herself sends any invitation and desires to meet.

There are also reports about Rahul Gandhi making a trip to Shimla to stay with the family.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was allowed to buy land in Shimla by the earlier Congress government relaxing provisions of section 118 of HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act 1972. Later, the BJP government led by Prem Kumar Dhumal had also granted concessions to buy an additional piece of land to raise a small orchard.

The cottage is located just next to "the Retreat"–Rashtrapati Bhawan's holiday resort amid fascinating surroundings of tall and majestic deodars

and Cedars. Later in the evening, Congress president

and Priyanka Vadra were seen taking an evening stroll under the sky and natural surroundings.

Both mother and daughter have been frequently visiting the place during the summers.However due to Covid lockdown, their visits became rare.