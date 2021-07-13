Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lucknow to kick-start 'Mission UP'

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on a visit to Lucknow from July 14 to hold meetings with party functionaries which will be followed up by tours of other districts of the state aimed at energising the party cadre and preparing the organisation for a pitched electoral battle against the BJP, sources said Monday.

Ahead of her visit to Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi on Monday brainstormed with senior Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh on the preparations for the next year's assembly polls. During the meeting, the party resolved to hit the streets against the BJP government over issues such as unemployment, price rise and law and order.

With the Congress seeking to intensify organisational activities in the run up to the polls, Priyanka Gandhi held the virtual meeting with the party's advisory council to the general secretary and the working group on strategy and planning for the state.

They discussed the rising prices, the coronavirus situation, the recently held panchayat elections in the state and organisational training camps, sources said.

During her Lucknow visit, Priyanka Gandhi will hold meetings with all Pradesh Congress Committee members and district and city presidents from various parts of the states, the sources said. They said that Priyanka Gandhi will also meet kisan union representatives and take stock of the work done by the party's manifesto committee.

A discussion on probable candidates on winnable seats is likely to take place, a party source said.

Her Lucknow trip will be followed up by visits to other districts of the state on dates yet to be announced by the party.

During her Lucknow visit, she will also hold meetings with groups of unemployed youths who are battling various recruitment issues,

the sources said. UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said in Lucknow, "Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be reaching Lucknow on July 14 and will stay here till July 16."