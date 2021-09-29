Priyanka envisages 'war rooms' to fight UP Assembly poll

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday envisaged setting up war rooms right up to district level, aimed at receiving feedback from the ground and taking prompt decisions on emergent issues as part of the 2022 UP Assembly polls strategy.



Priyanka Gandhi mooted the idea while deliberating upon various strategies to be adopted by the party in preparation for the upcoming state Assembly polls during a meeting with the party's state unit leaders. The other issues that she discussed included the route of the party's Pratigya Yatra', setting up training camps for booth management and party units at the village level, party leaders said.

"At the meeting with party leaders at her residence here, Priyanka Ji also discussed the route for the party's proposed Pratigya Yatra'. Training camps, setting up of war rooms and party's Gram Sabha units were also deliberated upon," UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu told reporters.

She also deliberated upon various local and national issues on which the Assembly elections may be fought, he said, adding the selections of candidates and the application process for them too were discussed, Lallu said.

"We are preparing to fight on all the 403 Assembly seats in the state under the leadership of Priyanka Ji we will form the government in the state," Lallu said. About the proposed war rooms , the party leaders said they would be set up right up to the district level to keep an eye over the area and would be manned by a spokesperson and some senior leaders of the area to take a prompt decision on any emergent issue.