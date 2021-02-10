Priyanka calls PM heartless, says Cong will scrap farm laws if it comes to power

Saharanpur/Lucknow: Taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on over the new farm legislation, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said his heart beats only for his billionaire friends and promised that her party will scrap the laws if it comes to power.

At a 'kisan panchayat' organised by the party at Chilkana in Saharanpur district, she accused Modi of "insulting" farmers who are protesting against the laws, caring little for their viewpoint.

You have seen the 56-inch chest, in which there is a small heart that beats only for his billionaire friends. He doesn't understand how farmers feel, the Congress general secretary said.

She called the three agri-marketing laws demonic .

If voted to power, the Congress will scrap these laws. Farmers will get the MSP (minimum support price). Laws will be made to help you, not oppress you,"

she said.