Priyanka arrives in Lucknow on 2-day visit

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here on a two-day election-preparation visit to a rousing reception by party workers, and started with a silent protest before a Mahatma Gandhi statue against the BJP government in the state.



The party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge reached Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in the afternoon and moved in a procession through the main roads of the state capital to the Hazratganj GPO Park Gandhi statue and garlanded it.

After that, she sat on a silent protest before the statue against the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state. She was joined by her party leaders including state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Lallu said, "Woman are not safe in the state. Priyankaji is sitting on a maun vrat (silent protest) at the feet of Mahatma Gandhi for ending this jungle raj and to uproot this dictatorial government."

Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Misra alleged widespread irregularities during the recent panchayat polls, especially flagging "the treatment given to women".

"The party national general secretary is sitting on the maun vrat against the sad state of affairs in the state," Misra said.

Priyanka Gandhi's visit to the state comes as it prepares for the Assembly polls early next year. She faces an uphill task of reviving the party to a position of strength in the politically crucial state where the Congress was relegated to margins in the 2017 polls, swept by the BJP.

As she moved through the roads of the city after her arrival at the airport, Congress workers warmly welcomed her, showering flower petals at various places.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Friday said Yogi Adityanath government is destroying democracy in Uttar Pradesh and questioned the appreciation "certificate" given by PM Narendra Modi to him on fighting Covid.

The Congress leader said this at a press conference, just hours after she arrived here on a two-day visit.agencies