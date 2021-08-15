Private firm owner held for sexually torturing man

Kolkata: A middle-aged man, who is the owner of a private company, was arrested after being booked under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code for sexual assault on a 26-year-old employee of his company at Bansdroni in south Kolkata on Saturday. Police said that a 26-year-old employee of the accused's company lodged a complaint with the Bansdroni police station alleging that he was being physically tortured by his employer.



He was threatened with dire consequences and allegedly not allowed to go home after work allegedly by the employer. Based on his complaint, police initiated a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for carnal intercourse against the order of nature (Section 377 IPC), wrongfully restraining a person (Section 341 IPC), voluntarily causing hurt (Section 323 IPC) and criminal intimidation (Section 506 IPC).