Private bus operators demand higher hiring rate for poll duty

Kolkata: Demanding increase in hiring rates, private bus operators have decided not to give their vehicles for election duty in the state.



"We have written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (West Bengal). We have mentioned that we will be unable to provide our buses for the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections, if the hiring rate is not increased," said Tapan Banerjee, general secretary of Joint Council of Bus Syndicates.

The bus operators also demanded an increase in the hiring (requisition) per day rate. For private buses, the existing rate is Rs 1910. They demanded the same to be increased to Rs 3,000 per day. "This apart, 'Khorki' (food of driver, helper or conductor) rate should also increase from Rs 170 to Rs 300," he added.

"There are 42,000 private buses (including minibuses) in the state. We used to give 80 per cent of the total buses for election work," pointed out Banerjee.