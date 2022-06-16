Prithvi-II test fired successfully

Balasore (Odisha): India Wednesday successfully test-fired it's indigenously developed nuclear capable Prithvi-II missile during night time as part of a user training trial from a test range off the Odisha coast.

An official statement says: A successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out today at approximately 1930 hrs from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha. The missile is a proven system and is capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision.

Stating that the user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile, the DRDO said: Prithvi-2 missiles test fired successfully and test met all parameters .

The trial of the surface-to-surface missile, having strike range of 350 km, was carried out from a mobile launcher from launch complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur near here at around 7.30 pm, sources said.