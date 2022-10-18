Prioritise investments in the primary healthcare-oriented systems, says WHO

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked countries to recognize the importance of investing in primary healthcare-oriented systems, stressing that there is "no economic security without health security".

"Strong health system can better respond to health emergencies and health is fundamental to economic security. This has been amply demonstrated by the recent COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO's South-East Asia Region.

"There is no economic security without health security. Health and well-being for all, universal health coverage, and pandemic preparedness have complementary roles. Investments in primary healthcare-oriented systems are the most efficient and equitable approach to achieve these goals," she said while speaking at the World Health Summit held in Bearlin, Germany, from October 16-18.

Since 2014, the South-East Asia Region has prioritized health workforce strengthening as part of Regional Flagship Priority Programmes.

The availability of doctors, nurses, and midwives has increased by over 30 per cent during this period which played a crucial role in the COVID-19 pandemic response, Singh said.

It is well established that countries with sustained investments in primary healthcare with communities at the centre were able to identify cases and mount an effective public health response to the pandemic more quickly, she said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic was a wake-up call that was long anticipated by the global community. Yet the world was unprepared to deal with a pandemic of this scale. Preparedness is the key. We need to fill the gaps in the delivery of health services and health coverage," said the regional director.

To address gaps and prepare for the next pandemic, Singh stressed on investments and strengthening the six pillars of health systems; service delivery, health workforce, access to medical products, vaccines and technologies, health information system, and financing backed by political commitment at the highest levels.

Economic hardships on account of COVID-19, the current geopolitical crisis, and inflationary pressures have hampered recovery with decades of progress in health service delivery and poverty reduction stalled or reversed. The majority of the 71 million pushed into extreme poverty by the end of 2020 reside in the Region, she said.