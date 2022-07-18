Prez poll: Cong suffers from fear of defeat, says K'taka CM Bommai
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday charged the Congress with indulging in "low level kind of politics" as it suffers from the fear of defeat of joint Opposition pick for the Presidential election Yashwant Sinha.
He said they were confident that the NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu would win the presidential polls.
"We are confident that she (NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu) will win with two-thirds majority", he told reporters here.
"The Congress is suffering from the fear of defeat, and we see their low level kind of politics everywhere," Bommai said when asked about the Congress criticising the JD(S) for supporting Murmu despite attending a meeting of opposition parties to field their consensus candidate for the poll.
As a matter of principle, the JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had announced his party's support soon after Murmu's name was announced, he said, noting that parties like the Shiv Sena, BSP and JMM are also backing her.
"Congress should understand that in certain things they have to follow the principle of goodness and uphold the spirit of national unity," Bommai said.
"Not only the BJP or NDA but also many in the opposition parties are supporting Droupadi Murmu. She had served as a public representative, as minister and also as a Governor. She had proved herself as an able administrator," he said.
Bommai said a candidate from a tribal background getting to the top-most position in the country shows the vibrancy and maturity of Indian democracy.
He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating a "movement" by selecting a tribal leader as an NDA candidate and sending across a message to the entire country of social equality.
There is every possibility of her breaking all the previous records in terms of victory margin, he said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
10 states, one UT record 100% voting; overall turnout 99%18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Make session as productive as possible: PM urges MPs18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh dies aged 8218 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Sikkim Police personnel shoots dead 3 colleagues18 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
12 people killed as Maha-bound bus falls into Narmada18 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT