Prez Kovind calls for promotion, growth of Bodo language

Tamulpur (Assam): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday urged the Assam government to make all possible efforts for the promotion and growth of Bodo language and literature.



Addressing the 61st annual conference of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) here, he said it has played a significant role in ensuring that Bodo is included as a medium of education in both school and higher educational institutions.

Kovind also recalled former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee's contribution in ensuring that Bodo was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution in 2004.

Bodo has been declared as the official language of the state and the "protection and promotion of a language is the responsibility of both the society and the government. I urge Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to make all possible efforts in this direction," the president said.

He asserted that peace and harmony along with development initiatives taken by the central and Assam government has led to the setting up of more educational institutions in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Kovind arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit to the northeast.