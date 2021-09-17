Prez Kovind addresses special Himachal Pradesh Assembly session

Shimla: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday hailed Himachal Pradesh's contribution to armed forces, saying he "salutes the brave soldiers from the state" who are serving the nation.

He also said that Major Somnath Sharma from the state was the first recipient of the prestigious Param Vir Chakra.

The president was addressing a special one-hour session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly here to mark the golden jubilee of its statehood.

The hill state attained golden jubilee of its statehood on January 25, 2021, but the special session was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The celebrations will now continue throughout the year.

Kovind noted that as many as 1.20 lakh soldiers from Himachal Pradesh are presently serving the nation.

Being the head of the defence forces, I salute all the brave soldiers of Himachal Pradesh for serving the nation, he said.