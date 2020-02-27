Previous govts responsible for dip in per capita income in UP: CM Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday blamed the previous dispensation for a dip in the per capita income in the state and claimed that his government was working to improve it.



Addressing the Legislative Council he said a district-wise look at per capita income would show that it was Rs 6 lakh in Noida and Rs 3,200 in Balrampur.

"Balrampur, Chitrakoot and Chandauli could have also been developed just like Noida but the previous governments did not try to strike a balance and that is the cause of this disparity," Yogi stressed.

He said, "The per capita income in the state is almost half of the national average. But when our government completes its term in 2022, it will be touching the national average."

The Adityanath government has presented Rs 5,12,860.72 crore budget for 2020-21 last week.

He also charged the previous governments with discrimination in extending benefits of development schemes.

"The Central government has selected 112 aspirational districts all over the country of which eight are in Uttar Pradesh. These districts are near the national average on the development front," Adityanath said.

Giving an account of the works done by his government, the chief minister said a Rs 15,000-crore scheme to provide potable water in every household of the Bundelkhand region is on the cards.

Medical colleges are being set up in 16 districts including Amethi, he said, adding that when BJP came to power in the state, there were 16,264 bank branches which has now gone up to 18,869. Earlier there were 8 crore 62 lakh bank accounts and now there are 16 crore 36 lakh accounts, he said.