President Murmu to attend Tribal Pride Day celebration on November 15 in MP's Shahdol

bhopal: President Draupadi Murmu is likely to attend a state-level celebration, being organised on November 15 as a part of the nationwide Tribal Pride Day in Shahdol of Madhya Pradesh, to mark the birth anniversary of Adiwasi icon Birsa Munda. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday informed about the President's visit to the state by posting a series of tweets.



"Honourable President will arrive in Shahdol to attend the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebration. Her first arrival in Madhya Pradesh as a President is a pride for us," the CM tweeted. "Today, I invited her to come to MP. It is our felicity that the honourable president has accepted the invitation," Chouhan also tweeted.

He said in another tweet, "The whole MP will listen the address from the President. Welcome Rashtrapati Mahodaya on the soil of MP."

The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs will organise nationwide celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, who is revered as God among tribal communities across the country. Munda was a well-known freedom fighter, social reformer and famous tribal leader. The Union government has asked its various ministries and the governments of states and union territories to participate in the programmes organised by the state tribal research institutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 last year had announced in Bhopal that the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda would be celebrated as the Tribal Pride Day to commemorate the contribution of tribal communities to the history and culture of the nation.

The state-level celebrations will be organised in tribal-dominated Shahdol division and in all tribal blocks of the state. Chouhan has engaged himself in the preparations to mark the historic celebration. On Sunday, he flew to Shahdol to ensure all the arrangements, and before that, he had invited the chiefs of the tribal communities and discussed the the arrangements with public representatives, traditional Tadvi, Patel and other representatives who have arrived from different districts.

After losing the Assembly elections in 2018, BJP came to power in 2020 after toppling the Congress government in a dramatic political incident and it has started focusing on tribal voters. Since then, the BJP-ruled government has launched various schemes to woo the tribal communities.