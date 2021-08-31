President lauds shooter Singhraj Adana for winning bronze at Paralympics

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday congratulated shooter Singhraj Adana for winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, and said the nation is proud of him.



Adana, who took to the sport just four years ago, on Tuesday won the Paralympics bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event.

Singhraj Adana's winning the bronze medal in shooting at #Paralympics marks a high point in his saga of resilience and determined pursuit of excellence. Congratulations to him for this amazing feat! The nation is proud of you. May you achieve greater glory in the years to come, Kovind tweeted.