President Kovind visits Vivekananda rock memorial in TN

Kanyakumari(TN): President Ram Nath Kovind visited the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Vivekananda Kendra here, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday.



The President, who is on his annual southern sojourn, visited the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Vivekananda Kendra on Wednesday and Thursday.

A release from the Rashtrapathi Bhavan quoted the President as saying that "it was this spiritual power of the rock at the very feet of Bharat Mata which drew Swami Vivekananda to Kanyakumari in his quest for inner peace."

"The President said that we have gathered at a place which continuously emits to us highly positive vibes.

He added that 127 years ago, in 1892, the Swamiji began deep meditation on this sacred spot.

"In three days and three nights, a simple monk transformed himself into an enlightened being and a global messenger of Bharatiya Sanatan Dharma Sanskriti. Swamiji attained enlightenment here and sparked a unique spiritual revolution," it quoted him.

Swami Vivekananda envisioned selfless sannyasins going from village to village, educating people and working to improve their condition, Kovind said.

"We, as a nation, have lost our individuality, and that is the cause of all mischief in India. We have to give back to the nation its lost individuality and raise the masses," the President quoted Vivekananda.