President Kovind lays foundation stone of new Raj Bhawan in Goa
Panaji: President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone of the new Goa Raj Bhawan building near here on Wednesday.
The building is being constructed in the premises of the existing governor house, which is a 450-year-old structure constructed during the then Portuguese rule, located on a hill overlooking the Arabian Sea.
On Wednesday morning, Kovind laid the foundation stone for the new complex.
Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik were the dignitaries present at the function.
