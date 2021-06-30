President Kovind lays foundation stone for Ambedkar memorial

Lucknow: President Ram Nath Kovind On Tuesday said Babasaheb Ambedkar wanted that women's right to equality should be given a clear legal basis and the country's system is now progressing on that path.



He made the observation while laying the foundation stone of a memorial to the Dalit icon, being built by the UP government, a move termed as an act of deception ahead of the Assembly polls by BSP Supremo Mayawati.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet hailed the UP government's decision of constructing a memorial to Ambedkar, saying it will popularise the ideals of respected Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar among the youth.

Laying the stone for Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre, Kovind said, "Women have been given the same fundamental right to equality as men in the Constitution. Dr Ambedkar wanted that the fundamental right to equality should be given a clear legal base through a separate bill on issues related to inheritance of property, marriage and other aspects of life."

"Today, our legal system is progressing on the path suggested by him on many issues like property rights for women. This showed that Babasaheb's visionary thinking was far ahead of his times," Kovid said during the programme at Lok Bhawan here. The president further said the real success lies in building society and the nation according to values and ideals of Dr B R Ambedkar.

For the Dalit icon, it was the country that mattered, not religion, caste or sect, Kovid stressed, adding that 93 years ago on this day, Dr Ambedkar started "Samta" magazine to propagate his idea of an egalitarian society. "Without equality, all-round development of society is not possible," he said.