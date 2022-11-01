President inaugurates India Water Week 2022

new delhi: The President of India Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 7th India Water Week on Tuesday at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in the august presence of Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ministers of State for Jal Shakti, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Bishweswar Tudu.



Pankaj Kumar, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti welcomed all the dignitaries and the event commenced with the auspicious ceremony of "Jal Bharo" by the President and other dignitaries present on the dais by pouring water into the vessel, strengthening the vision of Jal Shakti. This ceremony symbolized the immense importance of water conservation.

During IWW- 2022, there will be four technical sessions comprising of 10 seminars, 10 panels discussions, events and side events. A large group of international and national persons of eminence will be sharing their experiences in the field of water management.

"It is impossible to imagine life without water. In Indian civilization, water is not only important in life but also in the journey after life. That is why all water sources are considered sacred. The issue of water is relevant not just for India but for the entire world and I am happy to note that Denmark, Finland, Germany, Israel and the European Union are participating in the 7th India Water Week," President Droupadi Murmu, in her address stated.