President hails Gujarat's culture of innovation, entrepreneurship; launches Rs 1,330-cr projects

Gandhinagar: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,330 crore in Gujarat as she hailed the entrepreneurial spirit of its people.

Praising the enterprise and innovation displayed by the people of the state, Murmu, visiting Gujarat for the first time after assuming the office of President in July, said they have made a special identity for the country in the world.

"Progressive entrepreneurs of Gujarat have made a special identity of Gujarat and India all over the world. Gujarat is one of the leading states in the country in terms of development. The people of Gujarat have a culture of enterprise and innovation," she said at an event here.

The President expressed happiness the projects being inaugurated or whose foundation stones were being laid pertained to key sectors like health, medical education, irrigation, road infrastructure, shipping and waterways, all of which would lead to the state's further development.

"These projects will create new opportunities for employment and help farmers. Small and big entrepreneurs will get more business opportunities," she said at the event held in the auditorium of GMERS medical college and general hospital, which was also attended by Governor Acharya Devvrat and CM Bhupendra Patel.

President laid the foundation stones for a super speciality hospital at GMERS (Gujarat Medical Education & Research Society) Gandhinagar and a new GMERS medical college and hospital in tribal-dominated Narmada district.