President asks Himachal to find scientific solution for landslides, returns to Delhi

Shimla: After his four-day stay in Shimla –the capital town of Himachal Pradesh, President Ram Nath Kovind returned to Delhi extending Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur his warm wishes for the state's development on completion of its 50 years.



His departure was delayed at least by three hours due to bad weather conditions and Shimla engulfed in dense fog –quite a normal thing in the monsoon months.

President Kovind had arrived on September 16 to address the Golden Jubilee function of the state Assembly for which a special session was convened inviting nearly 100 former legislators, Ex-MPs and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

In his address to the House and former legislators, President Kovind, not only complimented the successive government for a remarkable progress made by the state despite geographical and other challenges but also asked the government to use the resources for making the state an organic farming and its branding.

"The state unfortunately has seen a series of incidents of cloud bursts, and landslides resulting in heavy loss of lives. I am sure the central government and state government together will find a scientific solution to the problem," he hoped.

Several landslides, the worst of which Nugalsari and Batseri in Kinnaur claimed more than 30 lives while cloud burst in Lahaul-Spiti, a district having not seen even the rains, resulted in massive loss of human lives. Many attribute it to climate change while others term it result of massive road/highway constructions and hydro-power projects tunneling.

The President also referred to the state's achievement in achieving 100 percent vaccination of the eligible population of above 18 to administer first dose for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described the state as Champion in the fight against Covid.

In his words, President Kovind remembered contribution of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to the state, especially in granting special industrial package and also laying foundation stone for the Rohtang Tunnel, which has provided an all weather connectivity to Leh-Ladakh.

The area will see a faster development, the President hoped.

This is the first time that the President of India stayed at a luxury hotel –Oberoi Cecil, a private resort instead of the Retreat –a holiday resort of the Rashtrapati Bhawan, 16 km from Shimla in the high security area of Chharabra.

"It was mainly because of the Covid as three employees of the Rashtrapati Bhawan were tested positive and the venue of his stay was shifted to Cecil hotel as desired by the Rashtrapati Bhawan," said a senior official of the government.

But this created lots of problems for the citizens as the police sealed the roads leading to the hotel and also restricted public movements at several places where the President had to visit.

On Saturday, President Kovind surprised the locals and tourists walking to the Ridge and ancient Jakhu temple as he also interacted with the people asking if his presence had caused them hardships for which he extends due apologies.

He exchanged views with the people and tasted popcorn at a fast-food vendor on the Ridge.