Preserve, conserve India's biodiversity: Modi in Mann ki Baat

New Delhi: Describing the biodiversity of India as a "unique treasure" for the entire humankind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to preserve and conserve it.

Addressing his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, the prime minister referred to Tamil poetess Avvaiyar to drive home his point.

"What we know is just a handful of sand. What we do not know is like a universe in itself," he said quoting her.

Similar is the case with the biodiversity of this country, the prime minister pointed out.

"The more you know, the more you realise the magnitude of what you do not know. Our biodiversity too is a unique treasure for the entire human kind. We have to preserve it, conserve it and explore further," he said.

The prime minister said the traditions and the legacy we have inherited teaches us compassion toward all living beings and boundless love for nature.

To join the culture of hospitality, every year numerous species of birds from across the world come to India. Throughout the year, India is home to many migratory species. "We are told that more than 500 varieties of birds fly in from varied regions," he pointed out.

He informed that recently, biologists discovered a new species of fish whose habitat is within the caves of Meghalaya. It is believed that this fish is the largest among aquatic species found under the surface of caves.

"It a matter of joy that India, and especially Meghalaya, is home to a rare species. It lends a new facet to India's biodiversity. We are surrounded by many such mysteries, which are still undiscovered. To discover such a phenomenal enigma calls for fierce detective passion," he said. In his address, the prime minister also referred to the 'Hunar Haat' organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs at the Rajpath.