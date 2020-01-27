Prepared to deal with coronavirus: Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar, Jan 27 (IANS) The Odisha government is prepared to tackle the deadly novel coronavirus, said Health secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Monday.

"There is nothing to panic. We are fully prepared to take care of any contingency that may arise," said Dhal.

He said three confirmed cases were detected in Malaysia, while Odisha has a direct flight connection with Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia.

"We are particularly careful that there have been three confirmed cases from Malaysia and we have a direct flight connection between Bhubaneswar and Kuala Lumpur. We have already started screening passengers coming from Kuala Lumpur. On our request, the Union Health Ministry has agreed to notify Bhubaneswar airport as a screening airport," he informed.

The Health Department has made arrangements for isolation and treatment at four hospitals.

The Health secretary informed that the four hospitals where arrangements have been made are SCB Medical College and Hospital, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Capital Hospital, and Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital.

Besides, the authorities of Paradip Port have been alerted for creating isolation facilities at the port hospital.

The state government will hold a meeting of all Medical Superintendents of the district headquarters hospitals on Tuesday to discuss measures to be taken to deal with the coronavirus.

The health department has issued toll-free numbers and set up control rooms in view of the novel Coronavirus.

It urged all citizens to observe personal hygiene without any panic.

The department asked that the persons with travel history to China during the last one month and flu like symptoms must use a mask and report to the nearest district headquarters hospitals for screening.