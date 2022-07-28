'Prepare vision document'
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran to prepare Vision Document-2047 at the earliest to promote agriculture and ensure the welfare of the farmers. Besides this, the Pradhikaran should also constitute separate committees related to farming for the welfare of farmers, and should also ensure that the state government should include all the pivotal suggestions shared by the farmers in the future.
The Chief Minister said this while presiding over the second meeting of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran at Haryana Niwas on Thursday.
"The Pradhikaran will act as a 'Super Think Tank'. Under this, committees should also be constituted on the topics like saline water, water logging, fish farming, beekeeping, poultry, mushroom farming, organic farming, micro irrigation, etc," said Khattar.
He directed the Pradhikaran that researchers, experts, national awardee farmers should be included in these committees and they work intensively on the respective areas and give suggestions to the government.
