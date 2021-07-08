'Prepare digital library to preserve, showcase Chhattisgarh's culture'

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has asked the state culture department to prepare a digital library to preserve and showcase the rich and glorious culture of the state, an official said on Wednesday. In his address during a virtual review meeting, Baghel said a digital library will not only establish Chhattisgarh's identity on an international platform, but it would also make the future generations aware about the state's splendid culture, the official said.



All the important information about folk music, folk dance, folk literature along with artists and art forms of Chhattisgarh should be compiled in the digital library with the help of subject experts, the chief minister said.

Young artists should be encouraged to promote and preserve the state's cultural heritage through various schemes such as the Folk Artists Promotion scheme, he said, adding that upcoming artists and troupes should be given the opportunity to perform at government cultural programmes, along with the established artists.

State Culture Minister Amarjit Bhagat, Chhattisgarh State Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Ram Gopal Agarwal, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, were among the senior officials present in the meeting.

According to an official release, the department has prepared 'Chinhari' portal, where artists can register themselves, and unique identity cards are being introduced for artists and art troupes.

Similarly, an online grant portal has been created to provide financial assistance to the registered institutions in the department, which is also giving monthly pension to writers and artists in need, it was stated.