Prepare comprehensive roadmap of 100 days: Channi to admin secretaries

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi om Monday exhorted the administrative secretaries to prepare a comprehensive roadmap of 100 days of their departments to bring in more efficiency and transparency. He asked them to submit detailed proposals in this regard to the Chief Secretary within a week.



Chairing the 1st meeting of the Administrative Secretaries of all the departments, Channi said that the core sectors of Health and Education should be prioritized so as to provide the best and affordable healthcare facilities to the people besides imparting quality education to the students especially in the rural areas.

The Chief Minister also asked them to discharge their duties diligently in ensuring clean, transparent and corruption free administration to the people, which is the hallmark of his government. Channi further said, "I am soft and gentle but please don't mistake my gentleness for something that will let inaction go unnoticed. I will act against those who won't act for the common people".

Showing zero tolerance against corruption, the Chief Minister categorically said that this has to be eradicated at all costs and the works of the common man should be done on priority. He also stated that justice should be done to every citizen irrespective of his caste, creed and community.

The Chief Minister also asked them to give due respect to the Ministers, MLAs and elected representatives but at the same time directed them that rule of law should be the only criterion for decision making. Pointing out further, the Chief Minister said that complaints of corruption would not be tolerated. He also said if anyone approaches them for any wrong doing by using his name, he asked them to straightway come and bring it into his notice.