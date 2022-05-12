Prepare action plan for NE states: LS Speaker

itanagar: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Thursday emphasised the need to prepare an action plan for the diverse northeastern states to address their challenges and achieve sustainable development.

The multiplicity of topographical features and different tribal communities are significant challenges, which, however, is somewhat offset by the multifarious strengths of the northeast, he said.

The Speaker said the diligence, hardworking ethos, and talent of the people of the region can be harnessed to overcome the challenges. The Lok Sabha Speaker was addressing inaugural ceremony of the two-day conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, India Region Zone-3, at the state assembly here.

"... Let us move forward and also preserve our culture at the same time. We cannot afford to compromise with development nor with the rich culture of the region," the Speaker Om Birla said.