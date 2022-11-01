Preparations in place for Panchayat polls today

Chandigarh: Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said that all the preparations have been made for the election of panch and sarpanch of the first phase in the state. Polling will be held on November 2 for 2,607 sarpanch and 25,968 panch in 9 districts Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar.

State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said that all the preparations related to security and other facilities have been completed. Guidelines have been issued to all the supervisors. A heavy police force has been deployed at sensitive polling booths. Singh said that keeping in view the convenience of the voters, arrangements have been made for drinking water, electricity and wheelchairs for disabled voters at all polling booths.