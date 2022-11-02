Pre-election freebies case to be listed before 3-judge bench: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the pleas against the practice of political parties promising pre-election freebies will be heard "in entirety" by a three-judge bench.



A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said it was sitting in a combination of two and according to a reference order on the matter, it should go before a bench of three judges for disposal.

"Once there is a reference order that the matter has to be heard by a three judges bench then it will be heard by a three judges bench," the CJI said, adding the judicial records be placed before the Chief Justice in his administrative capacity for listing these cases before an appropriate bench.

Considering the nature of the controversy and submissions made by the parties in the earlier hearings, the matter would be listed as early as possible, the bench said.

Ashwini Upadhayay, one of the PIL petitioners, said the matter has to be heard by a larger bench with an aim to examine the earlier judgement in the Subramaniam Balaji case.

The lawyer also suggested that a committee of experts be set up to control irrational freebies in larger public interest and to ensure free and fair election and suggested that the Chief Election Commissioner be made head of the panel.