Prayas: EPFO starts scheme to ensure pension order given on day of retirement

Kolkata: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Union Labour Ministry has initiated a scheme, 'Prayas' in Bengal so that retired employees of various private companies can get pension orders on the day of retirement. The main objective of the move is to ensure pension of the employees on the day of their retirement.



The employees can be handed over with the pension if the employing organizations do not have objections in this regard. It may be mentioned here that there was a time when private employees had to face difficulties in getting their own money despite visiting the PF offices on repeated times. The problems have not been fully addressed yet but the situations have much improved. It does not take long to get a pension if pension related papers are all right. If the pension beneficiaries are aware about the matter and the employing organization takes initiatives, people can get pension orders on the day of retirement.

Additional Central PF Commissioner who is in charge of West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman Nicobar Rajib Bhattacharya during a programme in Kolkata said that many administrative and technical changes in the PF have been brought in the past few years in the interest of the beneficiaries.