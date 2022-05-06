Prayagraj killings: Post TMC's prod, NHRC registers case

Kolkata: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) registered a case in connection with the incident where five members of a family were burnt at Khevrajpur in Prayagraj.



A three-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation led by party Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen met the chairman of NHRC Justice (Retd) Arun Misra and requested him to take immediate action on the incident last week. The delegation also demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter and alleged lackadaisical attitude on the part of the state police and the Superintendent of Police

to include rape charges in the FIR.

The victims relatives alleged that two women were raped before being set on fire. Trinamool leaders hoped that quick action will be taken and the criminals will be brought to book.