Prayagraj incident: TMC demands statements from PM, HM & Yogi

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday strongly condemned the shocking incident in which five members of a family were found dead inside their home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and demanded statements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the matter.



The TMC is sending a five-member fact-finding team to Prayagraj on Sunday which includes MP Dola, Sen, and former MPs Mamata Bala Thakur and Uma Soren. The team wants to speak with the people in the neighbourhood.

"The BJP leaders talk about invoking Article 355, 356 in Bengal at the drop of a hat, but they have all gone in silent mode in such a crime that took place in BJP ruled UP where not only five persons have been murdered but there have been attempts to tamper of evidence by setting fire The state BJP leaders also are silent," senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharjee said on Saturday.

The police suspect that they were all attacked and killed with a sharp-edged weapon. It has also been reported that the house was set on fire after the crime. She also questioned why no fact-finding team has gone to UP.

"You (the BJP ) had sent a fact-finding team in Bengal whenever similar incidents have happened. We have never stopped them but so many incidents have occurred in UP but no such teams have been sent there," she added referring to the Jahangirpuri incident following which the Opposition leaders, including a TMC team were not allowed to meet the victims' family members on Friday.

The TMC leader said in West Bengal the Mamata Banerjee government takes immediate action after any violent incident, investigates and extends all help for it.

Senior TMC leader, Dr Shashi Panja, in her tweet, condemned the incident in Prayagraj and said that lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh is a growing problem and clearly it remains unchecked. From women to children everyone is unsafe under Yogi's watch.