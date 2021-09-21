Prasar Bharati notifies 5,202 jobs for administrative level

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati, which is India's largest public broadcasting agency, has notified a recruitment regulation for 5,202 different posts of administrative level. As per the Gazette notification, the public broadcaster has created a recruitment board. However, the timeline and procedure for filling the notified vacancies have not yet been declared by the public broadcaster.



According to the Gazette notification dated September 14, 2021, the public broadcaster has notified vacancies for the posts of Deputy Director (DD) (administration-headquarters), Deputy Director (DD) (administration-field offices), inspector of accounts or senior administrative officer, administrative officer, accounts officer, head clerk/assistant, upper division clerk (UDC) and lower division clerk (LDC).

Though there is no official document in the public domain about the financial health of Prasar Bharati, the sources privy to information have informed that the public broadcaster is facing an operational loss of nearly Rs 1,500 crore annually, including a revenue loss of about Rs 600 crore per annum.

As per the notification, 15 posts for DD (administration HQ) and 16 posts of DD (administration-field) that would be equivalent to Group A have been created. Besides, 45 posts for inspector of accounts or senior administrative officer, 102 administrative officers, and four accounts officers have also been notified.

The highest number of posts have been notified for LDC followed by UDC and head clerk as the public broadcaster has notified 2,286 vacancies for LDCs, 2,173 vacancies for UDCs and 561 posts for the head clerk or assistant.

Out of 2,286 LDC vacancies, 1,943 would be filled through direct recruitment, which is 85 per cent of the total notified posts, while 5 per cent, which is 114 posts, would be filled by promoting staff on seniority basis and the remaining 10 per cent, which is 229 seats, to be filled through departmental examinations, it said.

In contrary to LDC vacancies, out of the total 2,173 UDC posts, 80 per cent, which is 1,738, would be filled by promoting seniors and the remaining 20 per cent (435) would be selected through departmental examination. Not even a single UDC would be selected through direct recruitment.

All those who are aged between 18 years to 27 years may be eligible to apply for the LDC post, while there is no age limit for the UDC post as it is a non-selection post. In the case of head clerk, candidates must not be above 30 years and there will be five-year relaxation for Prasar Bharati employees.

Prasar Bharati has total 36 satellite channels, including DD National, DD News, DD Sports, DD Kisan, etc. Of the 36 channels, seven are all-India channels, 21 are regional and seven are non-24x7 regional channels and one international channel (DD India). Operations of All India Radio stations is also under the aegis of Prasar Bharati.