Prasar Bharati launches new logo
New Delhi: Prasar Bharati India's public broadcaster, unveiled its new logo on 11th July 2022 & with that added a new chapter in its glorious history.
The new logo was released by the Secretary I&B Shri Apurva Chandra, in the presence of CEO Prasar Bharati Shri Mayank Kumar Agrawal, Prasar Bharati, Member (Finance) Shri DPS Negi, and senior officers of Ministry of I&B and Prasar Bharati.
The new logo of Prasar Bharti is replete with rich meaning. In the new logo symbol, an autonomous statutory body under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the elements in the central circle and map of India signify the service of trust, security, and perfection for the common man.
The organization started as All India Radio (AIR) in the past and Doordarshan was born to cater television services later and finally came Prasar Bharati (PB) by enactment of an act by the Parliament.
