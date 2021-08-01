Pramod Kumar joins as GM of NCR

Prayagraj: Pramod Kumar, an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers(IRSEE), on Friday assumed the charge of General Manager of North Central Railway (NCR). Pramod Kumar, a 1984 batch officer of Indian Engineering Services and has served Indian Railways in various capacities.

Having his lien with Central Railway, he started his carrier as AEE/TD at Agra (during probation) for a short spell.

After which he worked in Junior & Senior scale at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works.

He worked in various disciplines of electrical engineering such as traction distribution, Maintenance & Operations of Locomotives, construction, general services at Jhansi & Jabalpur Divisions of Central Railway.He pioneered in setting up of Electric Locoshed at New Katni Junction. One of his notable contributions was commissioning of first high rise OHE of IR, while working as CPD/RE/Jaipur.

Besides wide experience in technical issues related to domain knowledge, Kumar has a vast experience in general administration. He has served as Additional Divisional Railway Manager/NWR/ Jaipur, Divisional Railway Manager/NR/Moradabad, Sr. Deputy General Manager, Southern Railway and currently, he was serving as Addl General Manager/SECR /Bilaspur.