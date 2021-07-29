Pradhan calls for making edu affordable

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday called for reiterating the resolve to make education holistic, affordable, accessible and equitable.

On the first anniversary of the new National Education Policy (NEP), Pradhan said, "As we celebrate Amrit Mahotsav, the NEP will be a guiding philosophy in nurturing and grooming future leaders who are in the age group of 5-15 years. This category will be in their peak productive age when India will mark 100 years of Independence." The Education Minister further said, "The NEP will help prepare global citizens who will merge the best of tradition with the most modern and global outlook."

"The progressive NEP will have a far-reaching impact on re-shaping the resilience, destiny and global standings of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The NEP reflects the resolve of our leadership to situate India at the top of the knowledge economy," Pradhan added.