Pradhan banks upon NEP to revamp edu system

New Delhi: Soon after assuming the charge of the country's new Education Minister, senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday that India's education system has taken a giant leap with the introduction of the new National Education Policy (NEP).



Pradhan was given the education portfolio in a reshuffle-cum-expansion of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Subhas Sekhar and Annapurna Devi were appointed as Ministers of State for Education.

In his first meeting as Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "The Indian education system has taken a giant leap with the introduction of NEP, towards fostering an environment for creating a future-ready India. The policy has not only been welcomed in India but also foreign countries."

"We are committed to making students and the youth the primary stakeholders in propelling India towards an equitable knowledge society," he said.

In a tweet, Pradhan said, "Guided by PM Narendra Modi's vision, we are committed to work with a forward-thinking attitude in inculcating a culture of innovation, encouraging research, entrepreneurship, incubation centres and developing futuristic solutions in higher education for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

The meeting which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was attended by heads of centrally funded technical institutions, including IITs and IISc.