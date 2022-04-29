Power scheme: Centre to give Hry full cooperation

Chandigarh: Central Government will fully support Haryana in setting up the coal block allotted to the State in Jharkhand. Besides this, the State would also get support for setting up a power generation plant having a capacity of 750 MW at Yamunanagar.



Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar shared this during a media interaction after meeting the Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, Raj Kumar Singh, in New Delhi on Friday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister discussed several power projects of Haryana.

The Union Ministry of Power, New and Renewable Energy assured that full cooperation will be given to Haryana for power schemes.

Responding to a media query, Khattar said that 1000 MW more power would be made available in Haryana before May 15, 2022.

Haryana Chief Minister said that the power issues are not limited to one state only. The availability of power in Haryana is good as compared to other states.