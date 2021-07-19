Power Minister announces various initiatives for energy efficiency in building sector

New Delhi: RK Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy on Monday announced various initiatives being taken by the Government of India towards energy efficiency in the building sector, as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'.

While inaugurating "Aiming for Sustainable Habitat: New Initiatives in Building Energy Efficiency 2021" which was virtually launched on Monday by Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Union Minister RK Singh reiterated his commitment to ensure continuous efforts to enhance energy efficiency in the economy, especially in the buildings sector. He congratulated BEE for organising the launch event and suggested all officials to continue to strive to remove all barriers in implementing Energy Efficiency in the Buildings sector, creating energy efficient demand and energy efficient designs.

Addressing the gathering, RK Singh said that building sector is second largest consumer of electricity after industry but it is expected to become the largest energy consuming sector by 2030. Realizing its importance, the Government of India is focusing on improving energy efficiency across residential as well as commercial building establishments.

Speaking at the event RK Singh, Cabinet Minister of Power & New Renewable Energy said that these initiatives will help enhance the energy-efficiency levels in residential buildings across the country, thereby leading to sustainable habitation. With future-driven initiatives like smart home ecosystems, optimizing energy-efficiency in any given structure will surely be the need in the coming years.

Endorsing these new initiatives, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State, Ministry of Power said that more energy-efficiency means less energy consumption in household and reduced carbon emissions. He added that with all the initiatives launched today, we will see a better, more efficient residences in future.

Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power highlighted that all these initiatives will go a long way to make India more energy-efficient, and it will be a replicable model across the globe.