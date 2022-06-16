Posters issued of 59 people allegedly involved in violence
Prayagraj (UP): The Prayagraj police have issued posters of 59 people, allegedly involved in the June 10 violence, which will be put up on roadsides and public places so that they could be identified and arrested, officials said on Wednesday.
The posters will also be circulated on social media platforms, they said.
We have video and photographic evidence showing that these people were involved in stone pelting and other illegal activities on June 10. However, their identification is pending, Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar said.
We have appealed to the general public to help us in their identification, the SSP added.
The violence broke out after the Friday prayers against controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by now-removed BJP functionaries Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal
"Arrests are being made after confirming the identities of the accused and as per law," the SSP clarified.
To prevent a possible repeat of such an incident coming Friday, the police have deployed an adequate amount of force. Kumar said the police are also reaching out to prominent clerics and elders of the community to ensure peace.
Meanwhile, the media cell of the police on Wednesday shared information about the items recovered during searches at the house of Javed Ahmad alias Javed Pump, the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence in Atala here, before it was demolished.
