Post-poll violence rocks Darjeeling with GJM factions locking horns

Darjeeling: Following peaceful polls in the Hills, post-poll violence broke out in Sonada on Monday night with the two factions of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha locking horns.



Binoy Tamang, President of GJM (Binoy) claimed that on Monday night Bimal Gurung and his supporters attacked Central committee member and former GTA member Mahendra Pradhan in Sonada, 16 km from Darjeeling town.

"I was on my way to Nalichor when Bimal Gurung was coming in a cavalcade. There was a traffic jam. When I asked his supporters to clear the jam, they surrounded me and Gurung attacked me with a sharp weapon," alleged Pradhan talking over phone with media persons. He was then taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile Gurung issued a release stating that his convoy was attacked by Pradhan and supporters of GJM (Binoy.) He stated that two of his supporters have been injured by Khukuris.

He further claimed that on Sunday night GJM (Binoy) supporters had vandalized GNLF supporters' vehicles at Peshok. "Violence has returned to the Hills along with Gurung. Last night also they vandalized the garage of GJM leader Dinesh Theeng at Patleybash. They are the ones that vandalized the GNLF vehicles in order to frame us," alleged Tamang. Both sides lodged FIRs.