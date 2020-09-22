Post pandemic, Indian caregivers in dire straits

Darjeeling: It is sleepless nights for Samily Mohanan. She has suddenly found herself jobless, money less and with no chances of securing a new job. Many others across India suffer the same fate as Samily. Unable to return to Israel where they used to work as caregivers, they are in dire straits. With only empty assurances so far, the workers have urged both the Government of India and Israel for help.



In 2018, 27-year-old Samily from Kerala had paid Rs. 7 lakhs for necessary formalities including her visa to work as a caregiver in Israel. Things were running smoothly until she had to return to India owing to a death in the family in February this year.

With the consent of her employers she had returned to India in February. On March 12 when she tried to fly back to Israel but the border was sealed. In June, when she got in touch with the Israel Embassy they told her that her employer had to sign mandatory documents for issuance of the Re-entry Visa.

"When I contacted my employers, they sent me a termination letter. Now I am jobless and without money. My documents including marksheets are all in Israel hence I can not apply for a new job. I am to receive my bonus, benefits, pension from my employers" stated Samily talking to Millennium Post. There are more than 50 caregivers working in Israel from Kerala.

Similar is the fate of hundreds of caregivers from across India working in Israel. Diliram Mainali has been working in Israel as a caregiver for more than 6 years. In February he too had to return home to Manipur for his wife's surgery. His employers earlier assured him of all help but now are unwilling to sign the documents that will enable his Re-entry visa.

"They say that more than 6000 Israeli Shekel is required as charges for the mandatory 14 day long quarantine in Israel. Despite assuring them that I will bear the cost, they now say that they do not want to take the risk of my return owing to the pandemic. My cash savings are in Israel. I am to receive pension, insurance and other benefits. At any cost we want to return to Israel," stated

Mainali. The recruitment agencies have turned a deaf ear. "They are recruiting fresh caregivers as they can get more money from them than and have no use for us. They have not responded to our urgent pleas" alleged Kundan Tamang from Darjeeling, who had been working in Israel for the past 5 years. "With each passing day we stand to lose everything. Even our visas will expire," stated Christien Selina from Gujarat. The Israeli Government allows 13 years of job visa

duration.

Naren Thapa, General Secretary, National Anti Crime & Human Rights Council of India, International Chapter, stated that they have been regularly corresponding with the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, regarding the sad plight of the Indian workers.

"We had had a meeting with Mr Vinod Kumar Sharma, Hon'ble Attache (Consular,) Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on 27th August 2020 and requested Diplomatic intervention on this grave issue that concerns so many Indian citizens. Despite assurances, nothing has transpired yet. We have written to the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India but there has been no response yet. Both the Indian and Israel Governments should immediately intervene," urged Thapa.