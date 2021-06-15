Positivity rate in HP drops to 2.4 %

Shimla: Covid-19 is retreating from the state yet not without leaving the scars of death and post Covid health complications.



Just 326 new cases were reported on Monday but the death toll remained at seven as had been during past 48-hours.Around 670 persons also got cured in past 24-hrs

"The number of active cases in the state which is around 4430 is still a cause of worry to the government and decline is also slow," said Chief Secretary Anil Khachi.

The only positive news was that the positivity rate in the state has dropped down to 2.4 percent against 38.6 percent last month.

A total of 3,451 Covid-19 cases were detected in the week from June 7, 2021 to June 13, 2021.

A total of 1,42,357 tests were done last week in the State, which is the highest weekly achievement till now.

During this period, Bilaspur registered 170 cases with a positivity rate of 1.7% and Chamba 410 cases with a positivity rate of 4.2% while Hamirpur with 223 cases reported a positivity rate of 2.1%.

Kangra –one of the hotspot districts with 723 cases last week, had a positivity rate of 2.6% as Kinnaur with only 87 cases showed a positivity rate of 4 percent.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who reviewed the Covid position with top officers said the state government was treading the Covid path very cautiously and decision to lift the RTPCR test condition, which came into force on Monday, is aimed to allow lot of people from Himachal Pradesh to have free access to their homes from places of their worlds outside the state.

" Some people have to go for medical check-ups to Chandigarh, Delhi or elsewhere and they are facing hardships.Moreover the Centre has also told the states not to impose border restrictions," he said though he admitted that a huge footfall of the tourists have started as result of easing of the conditions.

The Chief Minister said some measures will be put in place to ensure that the places don't get crowded and people follow the Covid norms.