'Positive progress' in boundary dispute talks, mutually acceptable solutions likely soon: Assam, Meghalaya CMs

Guwahati/Shillong: Assam and Meghalaya are making "positive progress" in resolving their longstanding inter-state boundary disputes through dialogue and mutually acceptable solutions are expected soon, chief ministers of the two northeastern states said on Wednesday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hosted his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma here for a meeting to discuss the progress in resolving the border disputes between the two neighbours.

This is the second chief ministerial-level meeting between the two states over the issue in two months, and the fourth since Sarma assumed power in Assam in May this year.

"We have been continuously striving to resolve border issues with our neighbours," Sarma tweeted at the end of the meeting.

"Our regional committees have submitted their reports & we are working towards final agreement on many disputed border areas. I am confident that gradually we will be able to resolve all-long pending border issues with Meghalaya & other neighbouring states," Sarma added, also referring to Assam's border disputes with Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.

Sounding optimistic on the progress made so far, Sangma also took to Twitter to inform that discussions on the six points of disputes that are being pursued in the first phase for boundary row resolution between the two states were held during Wednesday evening's meeting.

"We have made considerable positive progress through our joint dialogue & hope to arrive at an amicable solution shortly," Sangma tweeted.

The chief ministers were accompanied by several cabinet ministers of their respective states, who are members of the regional committees formed by the two states to look into the six points of disputes under perusal at present.