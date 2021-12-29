Portfolios allocated to new ministers in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, on the advice of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar allocated/reallocated portfolios amongst the members of the Council of Ministers consequent to the induction of two new Ministers to the Council.

Dr Kamal Gupta will now hold the portfolio of Urban Local Bodies and Housing For All. Devender Singh Babli will hold the portfolio of Development and Panchayats and Archaeology and Museums, while Anoop Dhanak (Minister of State) will hold the portfolio of Labour and Employment (Independent Charge), Revenue and Disaster Management (Attached with Deputy Chief Minister), Industries and Commerce (Attached with Deputy Chief Minister) and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (Attached with Deputy Chief Minister) with immediate effect.

It is also pertinent to mention that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will cease to hold the portfolio of Housing for All, Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala will cease to hold the portfolios of Development and Panchayats and Labour and Employment and Home Minister, Anil Vij will cease to hold the portfolio of Urban Local Bodies while Anoop Dhanak will cease to hold the portfolio of Archaeology and Museums.