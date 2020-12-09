Popular Tamil television actress Chitra found dead in hotel

Chennai: Popular Tamil television actress, Chitra was found dead at a hotel room here early on Wednesday and she is suspected to have died by suicide, police said.

The 29-year old actress, well known among television audience in Tamil Nadu was seen hanging from a fan at the hotel room -using her saree like a rope- in suburban Nazarethpet when they reached the spot, police said.

When examined, she was already dead, an official said adding her fiance, who was with her before her death was being questioned.

After a shoot at a nearby location, K Chitra arrived at the hotel on the Bengaluru bypass and had told the man that she would be back after a bath and requested him to wait outside, police said quoting him.

"He says he knocked on the door since she did not come out for long. He says, he then informed the hotel personnel and police was informed at 3.30 am. He is being questioned.

A probe is on," the official said.

The 32-year old man was recently engaged to her and he was staying with her in the hotel room.

Chitra became more popular among lovers of soap opera after she donned the role of 'Mullai,' in the ongoing television serial 'Pandian Stores.'

The body has been sent to Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.



