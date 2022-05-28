'Poor suffered due to indifference towards tech use in governance'

New Delhi: There was an environment of "indifference" towards the use of technology in governance before 2014 due to which the poor and the middle class suffered the most, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.



He asserted the current government has ensured last-mile delivery of services with the help of technology, including drones.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating India's biggest drone festival in Delhi, he said, "At a time when we are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is my dream that everyone in India should have a smartphone in his or her hand, every farm should have a drone and every house should have prosperity."

The enthusiasm being seen in India about drone technology is amazing and indicates possibilities of an emerging sector of employment generation, the prime minister said.

He said eight years ago "we started implementing new mantras of good governance". "Walking on the path of minimum government and maximum governance, priority was given to ease of living and ease of doing business," Modi said.

During the earlier governments, technology was considered a part of the problem and efforts were made to label it "anti-poor", the prime minister said. "Due to this, there was an environment of indifference towards the use of technology in governance before 2014. The poor, the deprived, the middle class suffered the most," he said.

"Promotion of drone technology is another medium of advancing our commitment to good governance and ease of living. In the form of drones, we have a smart tool that is going to be part and parcel of people's lives,'' Modi said.

Claiming that earlier technological inventions were considered to be for the elite only, the PM said, "Today, we are ensuring that the masses are the first beneficiaries of any new technology. drone technology is one such example." PM Swamitva Yojana is an example of how drone technology is becoming the basis of a big revolution, he said, adding under it, for the first time every property in villages is being digitally mapped and 65 lakh digital property cards have been given to people.

Addressing the event, Scindia said nothing is greater than an idea whose time has come and drone is one such idea.